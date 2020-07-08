Community & Events

Soldier Field drive-in movies begin Wednesday with 'Groundhog Day'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Soldier Field will serve as the site of a giant drive-in movie theater beginning Wednesday night.

Family films will be shown from Wednesday through Sunday night, on a big screen, in the south lot festival area. Doors open at 7 p.m., with movies starting at 8:30 p.m.

"Groundhog Day" kicks off the series, followed by "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on Thursday, "Fast & Furious" on Friday, "Grease" on Saturday and "Shrek" on Sunday.

Tickets will be sold on a per-car or non-car format and there will be a designated area for people who walk, bike or get dropped off.

Tickets are available online with proceeds benefitting the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
