Soldier Field hosts prom for Noble Charter Schools seniors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eighteen schools in the Noble Charter system got a very special prom experience at Soldier Field Friday night.The students stopped to post right inside the South Entrance of Soldier Field, took off their masks for a quick photo, and then headed into the tunnel to get onto the field. Their photos were showcased on the Jumbo Tron."It feel good to have a prom. When like, last year, people didn't really have prom and we just have Solider Field you know so," said Hansberry College Prep Prom Duchess Janessa Tyler."I'm just thankful. For this opportunity really. Because you know last year we couldn't. During the pandemic my cousin she couldn't even have a prom and now I'm having a prom. You know I'm just thankful," said Hansberry College Prep Prom King Darius Walton.About 1,000 kids from 18 different schools were in attendance, and 1,000 more get their proms on Saturday. It's a wonderful reward after a very difficult year."It was like very difficult and obviously seeing friends here, even just for an hour, it's like so worth it," said Danae Montesinos, who is graduating this year."They're wrapping up a school year that has been challenging in a lot of ways and we wanted to provide them with an opportunity to celebrate," said Constance Jones, CEO of Noble Charter Schools.The public school students and their families were able to feel some normalcy as their high school careers came to an end."We can't make up for what happened in the past but we were just committed to do everything we could to make sure this class of 2021 had a phenomenal end to their high school experience," Jones said.Noble Charter Schools says about 90% of graduating students will soon be heading to college.