Mother-daughter prom held in honor of fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- A different type of prom was held Wednesday just for mothers and their daughters. The event highlighted that special bond.

It was especially meaningful for the mother of fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston as the event paid tribute to Officer Preston's memory.

"To share this bond share this time with my daughter, we barely get to chance to dress up, and celebrate the bond we have, so this is very special," prom mom Melanie McLee said.

The prom event was held in a Burbank ballroom and is among the events and programs organized in honor of Officer Preston.

Her mother, Dionne Mhoon, created a foundation called "Peace for Preston."

"She was phenomenal," Mhoon said. "I can't just let her being phenomenal not reflect or help another girl, that's why it's really important to me that she's remembered, and great people need to be celebrated."

Dozens of Chicago 7th and 8th graders and their moms were invited to the prom.

"It brings me a lot of joy to see these girls," Mhoon said. "I hope they get that you can do anything, you can be anything, the world is yours."

Nearly one year ago, Preston was shot and killed near her home. She was robbed after she got off shift.

"Being here, it's cool because it's mother-daughter day, and I don't get to do a lot of things with my mom, like just us two," 7th grader Ari Williams said.

"I think it's amazing," prom mom Simmie Williams said. "I think everyone should be celebrated, whether they are here or not."

Preston's mother organized the opportunity to nurture young women their relationships with their moms, and in return they honored Mhoon, under the guidance of some of Preston's 5th District colleagues, with a surprise.

One of the young women wore a yellow gown made of photos of Preston.

Many attending the prom wore yellow, Preston's favorite color, and sunflower corsages, Preston's favorite flower.

'Words can not even explain the love that has been poured into my family, and you guys will never be forgotten," Mhoon said.

The event was the second mother-daughter prom sponsored by the 5th District, and it was the first time Mhoon was involved. She plans to make it an annual event to allow busy woman and girls a chance to appreciate what they have.