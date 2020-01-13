Community & Events

St. Sabina Church on Chicago's South Side holds annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration was held Sunday morning at a church on Chicago's South Side.

Sarah Collins Rudolph, who survived a bombing at a Baptist church in Alabama in 1963, was the guest speaker.

Four girls were killed during the bombing, including Rudolph's sister.

Rudolph was the only survivor, and she now advocates for civil rights issues.
