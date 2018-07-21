Special Olympics wraps up 50th anniversary celebration with Day of Inclusion

The final day of celebrations for the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary will wrap up Saturday with the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Day of Inclusion at Soldier Field.
A day of free, family-friendly activities will take place at Soldier Field from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. A benefit concert featuring several artists including Chance The Rapper, OAR, Jason Mraz, Usher, Francis & The Lights will take place Saturday night at Northerly Island.
Special Olympics got its start at Soldier Field in 1968 and has since grown to involve 4.5 million athletes from 170 countries.
Justice Anne Burke of the Chicago Special Olympics and athlete Marcel Barnes joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.
Free tickets for the Day of Inclusion are available at www.specialolympics50.org. Tickets for the benefit concert can also be purchased on the site.
For more information about Special Olympics Chicago, visit www.sochicago.org.
Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Global Day of Inclusion
WHEN: Saturday, July 21, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive
Admission: Free
