COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Special Olympics wraps up 50th anniversary celebration with Day of Inclusion

EMBED </>More Videos

The final day of celebrations for the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary will wrap up Saturday with the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Day of Inclusion at Soldier Field. (WLS)

The final day of celebrations for the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary will wrap up Saturday with the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Day of Inclusion at Soldier Field.

A day of free, family-friendly activities will take place at Soldier Field from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. A benefit concert featuring several artists including Chance The Rapper, OAR, Jason Mraz, Usher, Francis & The Lights will take place Saturday night at Northerly Island.

Special Olympics got its start at Soldier Field in 1968 and has since grown to involve 4.5 million athletes from 170 countries.

Justice Anne Burke of the Chicago Special Olympics and athlete Marcel Barnes joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.

Free tickets for the Day of Inclusion are available at www.specialolympics50.org. Tickets for the benefit concert can also be purchased on the site.

For more information about Special Olympics Chicago, visit www.sochicago.org.

Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Global Day of Inclusion
WHEN: Saturday, July 21, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive
Admission: Free
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsspecial olympicssoldier fieldfestivalfamilyChicagoMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Feed My Starving Children provides nutrition to children in need
Park Forest Police give bike to teen who walked 2 miles to work
Fiesta Del Sol will kick off with Abolish ICE protest
Marathon legend Kathrine Switzer blows through windy city
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Special Olympics athlete missing from the Near North Side
1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-55
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
Ill. woman ID'd as victim in Mo. duck boat tragedy; Woman who lost 9 family members speaks out
Chicago police officer injured in Logan Square crash
Pregnant woman, husband carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Operation TGIF: Feds, police raid multiple liquor stores in cross-state investigation
Show More
Woman, 22, from Woodstock struck by lightning at Country Thunder
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Inbound lanes on Eisenhower Expy. reopen after car crash, fire
Chicago State basketball player's debit card fraud claim denied
Home Run Inn Pizza CEO Joe Perrino dies
More News