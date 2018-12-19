Students at Englewood school receive holiday gifts from Daisie Foundation

CHICAGO (WLS) --Students at Perkins Bass Elementary School in the city's Englewood section got quite a surprise Wednesday morning.
Members of the Daisie Foundation came to the school loaded with gifts for students and teachers. Their effort was part of the Chicago-based nonprofit's mission to serve women and children in at-risk neighborhoods.
"Every child should be celebrated during the holidays. I don't care about their circumstance. Every child should be celebrated and loved and appreciated and that is our goal," said Julie Hightower of the foundation.
The foundation randomly contacted the school in August to plan a full day of surprises for all the children at the school, from kindergartners to those in eighth grade.
"This is amazing," said Carolyn Jones, principal at Perkins Bass. "The surprised faces. The joy. Several students saying how bad they wanted to meet Santa this year. It just melts your heart."
And the kids' reactions to the gifts were priceless.
"We have slime! Actually, I'm a fan of slime! I love slime!" student Pharrell Bush said.
Meanwhile, student Alysia Hallom simply wants all to enjoy the season.
"I hope everybody has a Merry Christmas and i just want to say Merry Christmas and God bless to everyone," she said.