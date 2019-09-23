Free marijuana conviction expungement clinic, job fair happening Sunday

An expungement clinic is being held at Noon at Third Wave Coffee in the West Loop.
The clinic is sponsored by Element 7, a cannabis retail company with a focus on education and local community engagement, and NDICA, the National Diversity and Inclusion Cannabis
Alliance.
Tens of thousands marijuana cases will be eligible for expungement as part of the state's legalization of marijuana which takes effect January 2020.
Event Information:
Location: Third Wave Coffee 1035 W Lake Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Time: 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
The clinic will offer legal assistance and record sealing and expungement processing for any non-violent convictions.
The exceptions are:
1) DUI-type convictions
2) Domestic battery type convictions
3) Animal cruelty type convictions
4) Sexual assault type convictions
What to bring:
1) Proof of Identification (Drivers License, Photo ID, but not required)
2) Rap Sheet (Required) if you cannot get access to your rap sheet you are still welcome to come and receive information.
Advanced registration is required for Sunday's clinic.
For more information on how to register, click here.