Free marijuana conviction expungement clinic, job fair happening Sunday

EMBED >More News Videos Recreational marijuana will be legal for all adults in Illinois beginning on January 1, 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents with non-violent marijuana convictions can receive help expunging their records at a free clinic Sunday afternoon.An expungement clinic is being held at Noon at Third Wave Coffee in the West Loop.The clinic is sponsored by Element 7, a cannabis retail company with a focus on education and local community engagement, and NDICA, the National Diversity and Inclusion CannabisAlliance. Tens of thousands marijuana cases will be eligible for expungement as part of the state's legalization of marijuana which takes effect January 2020.Third Wave Coffee 1035 W Lake Street, Chicago, IL 6060512:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.The clinic will offer legal assistance and record sealing and expungement processing for any non-violent convictions.1) DUI-type convictions2) Domestic battery type convictions3) Animal cruelty type convictions4) Sexual assault type convictions1) Proof of Identification (Drivers License, Photo ID, but not required)2) Rap Sheet (Required) if you cannot get access to your rap sheet you are still welcome to come and receive information.Advanced registration is required for Sunday's clinic.For more information on how to register, click here