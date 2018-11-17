The Hiltons at McCormick Place launches Hometown Hero Campaign

Last weekend we celebrated Veterans Day, but honoring the brave men and women of the U.S. military doesn't have to stop there.
The Hiltons at McCormick Place is choosing one Chicago veteran or active service member for its Hometown Hero award. The winner receives a free two-night stay at The Hiltons at McCormick Place, a VIP Tour of Soldier Field with 10 guests, a private party at VU Skyward Bev & Eat Rooftop Restaurant, and a special gift basket.
You can nominate your hero until Wednesday, November 21 by filling out an online nomination form
community-eventsveteranveteranshiltonherocompetition
