The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation holding annual event focusing on Latinos in the workforce

The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation is making Chicago Proud.

The organization has been a voice for Latinos in Illinois since 2002 and holds its annual conference to explore economic and educational opportunities for Latinos.

Illinois State Representative Celina Villanueva and ILLCF Scholarship recipient Elizabeth Villarreal joined ABC7 to talk about the importance of the event.

16th Annual Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation Conference: La Presencia Latina: Securing Our Economic Future
When: Friday, November 16th

Where: Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center, 3500 Midwest Rd, Oak Brook, IL

For more information on the event, and to purchase tickets, head to https://www.illcf.net/
