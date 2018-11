The magic of the holidays, Chicago style, is captured for viewers around the country with musical performances, beloved Walt Disney World characters, and dazzling fireworks, as more than a million twinkling Michigan Avenue lights set the stage for the live broadcast of the spectacular BMO Harris Bankon ABC7's main channel well as 7.2.Encore broadcasts will airon ABC 7 Chicago. The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will be streamed LIVE on theand abc7chicago.com . The festivities will also be available on-demand atThe hour-long special, showcasing the country's largest evening holiday celebration, will open with a performance by heartthrob. ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchorswill serve as co-hosts of the broadcast withcapturing the magic from the street.Celebrity performances along the parade route include, the creation of multi-Grammy nominated songwriting and production duo Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony; and American vocalistFeatured celebrities spotlighted include singer/songwriter; star of Disney Channel's recently released, presented by Southwest Airlines,; American Idol favorite. Disney Music Group's new a cappella singing sensation,, will close out the performance.This is the 12th consecutive year the much anticipated tradition will be broadcast to Chicago audiences on ABC 7, the most watched television station in the city. Throughout the holiday season, the special will also be watched and enjoyed by a national audience, via syndication in 90 percent of the country. Broadcast times areIn the first official parade of the holidays, Grand Marshal, escorted by the lovely, illuminates over one million lights on 200 trees along "The Magnificent Mile," one of the grandest avenues in the world. Appearing on an awe-inspiring float, the world's most famous couple will lead the way for more than 40 breathtaking floats, helium-filled balloons, including the larger than life Hubert the Lion and popular Chicago team mascots Benny the Bull, Tommy the Hawk and more.and; six lively marching bands from across the country and musical performances by top artists will delight parade goers and viewers alike.Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team--will be spreading good cheer as they ride atop ABC 7 Chicago's whimsical float during the parade.The live broadcast's grand finale will light up the sky (and children's hearts) with a dazzling fireworks display over the Chicago River, just as Santa makes his exciting arrival on the scene, as he waves from a beautiful and magical float!