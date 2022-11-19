WATCH LIVE

Street closures Chicago: Magnificent Mile Lights Festival to kick off Saturday afternoon

If you can't make it out in-person, join ABC7 for our Sunday broadcast of the parade, hosted by Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, November 19, 2022 12:20PM
When is the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival? Street closures are planned along Michigan Avenue for the 2022 Chicago parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.

If you can't make it out in-person, join us for our broadcast of the parade on Sunday, hosted by Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky. You can watch it on Sunday night at 6 p.m. on ABC7.

SEE ALSO | ABC7 Chicago kicks off holiday season nationwide with Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Street closures are planned for Saturday's event.

Closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Clark Street (east curb lane only from Oak Street to Delaware Street)
  • Delaware Street from Dearborn Street to Clark Street (north curb lane only)
  • Oak Street from Clark Street to State Street
  • Dearborn Street from Delaware Street to Maple Street
  • Walton Street from State Street to Clark Street

Closed from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

  • Oak Street from State Street to Michigan Avenue
  • North Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to Wacker Drive
  • Upper Wacker Drive from Wabash Avenue to east turnaround

Closed from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Upper Columbus Drive (the curb lanes from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street)
  • Randolph Street (curb lanes from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive)
  • Intermittent closures based on traffic conditions

Closed from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

  • Upper Columbus Drive from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street

RELATED | Chicago police outline safety plans for holidays from downtown to neighborhoods

