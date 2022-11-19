Street closures Chicago: Magnificent Mile Lights Festival to kick off Saturday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.
If you can't make it out in-person, join us for our broadcast of the parade on Sunday, hosted by Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky. You can watch it on Sunday night at 6 p.m. on ABC7.
SEE ALSO | ABC7 Chicago kicks off holiday season nationwide with Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Street closures are planned for Saturday's event.
Closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Clark Street (east curb lane only from Oak Street to Delaware Street)
- Delaware Street from Dearborn Street to Clark Street (north curb lane only)
- Oak Street from Clark Street to State Street
- Dearborn Street from Delaware Street to Maple Street
- Walton Street from State Street to Clark Street
Closed from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Oak Street from State Street to Michigan Avenue
- North Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to Wacker Drive
- Upper Wacker Drive from Wabash Avenue to east turnaround
Closed from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Upper Columbus Drive (the curb lanes from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street)
- Randolph Street (curb lanes from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive)
- Intermittent closures based on traffic conditions
Closed from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Upper Columbus Drive from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street
RELATED | Chicago police outline safety plans for holidays from downtown to neighborhoods