Street closures Chicago: Magnificent Mile Lights Festival to kick off Saturday afternoon

When is the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival? Street closures are planned along Michigan Avenue for the 2022 Chicago parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.

If you can't make it out in-person, join us for our broadcast of the parade on Sunday, hosted by Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky. You can watch it on Sunday night at 6 p.m. on ABC7.

Street closures are planned for Saturday's event.

Closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clark Street (east curb lane only from Oak Street to Delaware Street)

Delaware Street from Dearborn Street to Clark Street (north curb lane only)

Oak Street from Clark Street to State Street

Dearborn Street from Delaware Street to Maple Street

Walton Street from State Street to Clark Street

Closed from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oak Street from State Street to Michigan Avenue

North Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to Wacker Drive

Upper Wacker Drive from Wabash Avenue to east turnaround

Closed from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Upper Columbus Drive (the curb lanes from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street)

Randolph Street (curb lanes from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive)

Intermittent closures based on traffic conditions

Closed from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Upper Columbus Drive from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street

