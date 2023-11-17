Val, Ryan talk Mag Mile Lights Festival, huge Black Friday deals, and Bears game predictions

This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan kick off the pre-Thanksgiving weekend with some Host Chat, Black Friday deals from Couponology and Richard Roeper's movie reviews for the week!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan kick off the pre-Thanksgiving weekend with some Host Chat, Black Friday deals from Couponology and Richard Roeper's movie reviews for the week!

The average American may pick up 8 pounds this holiday season:

The holiday season means spending time with family and a ton of food. But this year, a lot of people aren't so worried about sticking to a diet.

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival:

Lights! Music! Magic! ABC7 Chicago kicks off the holiday season nationwide with the broadcast of The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival hosted by Cheryl Burton, "Windy City Weekend's" very own Ryan Chiaverini for the first time ever in the booth, and on the street coverage by Hosea Sanders and Judy Hsu.

The parade will feature Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and special performances atop Chicago's iconic Wrigley Building, including Tito Puente Jr., Broadway in Chicago's "Hamilton," "Boop! The Musical," Sister Sledge, The Sugarhill Gang and more.

Don't miss out on the fun and holiday cheer Sunday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. on ABC7 Chicago and everywhere you stream ABC7.

Couponology: Black Friday deals:

Christine Suero joined Jeanne Sparrow with a holiday gift giving guide that won't break the bank!

Get a head start on your holiday shopping with early Black Friday deals from Couponology at www.couponology.com!

Redbubble (www.redbubble.com)

At Redbubble, you can shop artwork designs made by independent artists and get artwork printed on almost anything from apparel to accessories. Liven up your walls or decorate your home with one of their many unique posters.

Get 30% off sitewide with promo code: RBC-WINDYCITY.

Duluth Trading Company (www.duluthtrading.com)

Since their start, Duluth Trading Company has prided themselves on doing things the right way. Bend and move freely in the Women's Heirloom Gardening Bib Overall that is both tough and lightweight. Try out the Men's Go Buck Naked Performance Pattern Boxer Briefs that are made for stretch and comfort and come in great patterns.

Get $15 off $50 or more with promo code: WINDY15

Coleman (www.coleman.com)

Coleman has everything you need to enjoy outdoor fun! The Triton+2- Burner Propane Gas Camping Stove makes outdoor cooking easy. Their 4-Person Pop-Up tent sets up in just 10 seconds so you can get to the fun faster!

Get 30% off almost everything and an extra 30% off sale (exclusions apply) with promo code: WINDYCITY

Snapfish (www.snapfish.com)

Snapfish helps you create personalized gifts from your favorite photos. Create unique and festive gifts from ornaments to throw pillows to coffee mugs with Snapfish.

Get 70% off sitewide with promo code: WINDYCITY

Mountain Warehouse (www.mountainwarehouse.com)

Help keep the whole family warm, dry and active while enjoying the outdoors this winter with Mountain Warehouse. The Kids Whistler Adaptive Snow Boots feature an IsoDry membrane for waterproof and breathable protection.

The Kids Ski Printed Ski Jacket and Pant Set includes a durable rip-stop fabric with a cozy fleece lining. The Women's Cozy Wrap Down Jacket is made with duck-feather padding for superior warmth.

Get 20% off with promo code: WINDYCITY20

Our Chicago: Neighborhood walk with Val Warner:

Val takes us on a tour around Chicago's beautiful neihgborhoods with friends she has made throughout life. She starts her Chicago neighborhoods tour in Beverly with Pat McGann.

Chicago has 77 unique neighborhoods, each with its own flair and history.

Val has friends in many of those communities. So using her notable connections around town, she's decided to visit each one for a unique tour.

We're calling it "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk with Val Warner."

She starts her neighborhood tours with a visit to Chicago's Beverly neighborhood on the South Side. Her guide in the neighborhood was well-known standup comedian and lifelong Beverly resident Pat McGann!

Roeper's reviews: spend or save?:

Richard Roeper shares his movie reviews for this weekend.

'Napoleon' - SPEND

"Napoleon" stars Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix as the historic French military commander turned emperor through his ruthless climb to power.

'Maestro' - SPEND

Bradley Cooper stars in 'Maestro' as the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' - SAVE

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is the long awaited and highly anticipated prequel to the beloved "The Hunger Games." It stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth as an 18-year-old Cornelius Snow before his rise to leadership as the ruthless president of the fictional world of Panem.

'May December' - SPEND

"May December" is a new romance drama about a married couple with a dark past who buckle under pressure when a Hollywood actress researches them for an upcoming film.

Bear-ly accurate predictions week 11: Bears vs. Lions:

Ryan, with the help of former Bears wide receiver Rashied Davis, predicts who will be the winner in the Bears versus Lions match.

The Bears might be making a comeback with a win last week against the Carolina Panthers.

This week Ryan, with the help of former Bears wide receiver Rashied Davis, is seeing if he can help the Bears "strike out" the Detroit Lions in a bowling competition!