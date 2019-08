Job fair happening Tuesday at Congress Hotel in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're seeking employment in the Chicago area, Tuesday would be a good day to head out to the Congress Hotel in the Loop.A job fair, hosted by Jobfair-X, will be taking place Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Congress Hotel at 520 S Michigan Avenue.The fair is free and open to all employment seekers and there will be dozens of local employers looking to hire people on site.Congress Hotel (520 S Michigan Avenue)11 a.m. - 2 p.m.FreeFor more information on Jobfair-X and the event, visit their website: www.jobfairx.com