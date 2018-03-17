COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Trinity Irish Dancers step into St. Patrick's Day spirit

The Trinity Irish Dancers performed on St. Patrick's Day. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Trinity Irish Dancers stopped by the studio to kick up the St. Patrick's Day spirit. The dancers are helping others kick up their heels for the holiday in various locations around the Chicago area:

Irish American Heritage Center

4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago
1:00-4:30 p.m. Every 30 minutes in room 303
**While lessons are FREE, there is a fee to enter the IAHC on St. Patrick's Day Party

Chief O'Neill's Pub in Attic
3471 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Every thirty minutes

Paint the Town Green Irish Market
Downtown Palatine
12:30 - 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. every 30 minutes

Visit the Trinity Irish Dancers' website for details.
