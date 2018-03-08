COMMUNITY & EVENTS

United to partner with Special Olympics for employee training

United Airlines and Special Olympics International announced a training partnership Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
United Airlines announced Thursday that it will expand its partnership with Special Olympics International.

Special Olympics will help the airline train workers to make flying a more positive experience for passengers with intellectual disabilities.

United CEO Oscar Munoz and Special Olympics Chairman Tim Shriver announced the plan at McCormick Place.

"We're going to use the team and their experiences as we train our folks," Munoz said. "So we're going to use it in our training and at some point in time it is my dream that we'll also be able to hire some of these folks."

United representatives said the company will also support Special Olympics' 50th anniversary celebrations in Chicago and the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsUnited Airlinesspecial olympicsChicagoNear South Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Pastors, community: We want a plan for Chicago violence, not just more police
176-foot mural on display outside Mag Mile hotel
Chicago Proud: Students gain business experience with Hyde Park food truck
Maria Menounos brings 'Rally on the Road' to Chicago
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff events in Chicago
More Community & Events
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News