US Postal Service's Operation Santa kicks off Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Starting Monday, you can help fulfill the Christmas wishes of local children in need.
The U.S. Postal Service is kicking off its annual "Operation Santa" program. Just stop by the main post office downtown, 433 W Harrison St., and pick up a letter to Santa Claus written by a child.
Chicago's program is one of the largest in the country and gets thousands of letters each year.
The program was started more than 100 years ago and has helped countless families across the U.S.
For more information about Operation Santa, visit the U.S. Postal Service's website.