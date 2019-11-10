veterans day

Veterans Day 2019: Where to celebrate the nation's veterans around Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People across the city and suburbs will be holding events honoring our nation's veterans.

Veterans Day is one of 10 of the United States' federal holidays, meaning nonessential government offices are closed.

Monday, Chicago will honor veterans during a ceremony at Soldier Field.

The Rosehill Cemetery Veterans Parade and Ceremony will begin marching at 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

The parade will feature costumed soldiers representing all eras of U.S. military history.

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood will host a pinning ceremony at the McHenry VFW at Noon.

DuPage County will hosts its annual Veterans Day ceremony in Wheaton beginning at 2.p.m.
