VIDEO: CPD officer dances with community members on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer showed off her dance moves Friday night on the South Side.The video posted to Twitter shows the officer dancing at a community event.Officers in the Chicago Police Department 3rd District on the South Side invited the community to a line dancing party Friday night. According to the tweet, officers are "bridging the divide."They'll be stepping at the next event on July 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7040 South Cottage Grove.