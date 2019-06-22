VIDEO: CPD officer dances with community members on South Side

The video posted to Twitter shows the officer dancing at a community event.
Dancing in the District. We are bridging the divide. @ABC7Chicago @cbschicago @nbcchicago @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Hul90ig9yV— 3rd District - Grand Crossing (@ChicagoCAPS03) June 22, 2019
Officers in the Chicago Police Department 3rd District on the South Side invited the community to a line dancing party Friday night. According to the tweet, officers are "bridging the divide."
They'll be stepping at the next event on July 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7040 South Cottage Grove.