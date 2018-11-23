Vigil held for man, 22, shot and killed in West Town

A vigil was held Friday for a man who was shot and killed in the West Town neighborhood November 17.Quantis Smith, 22, was shot and killed while walking in the 1300 block of West Huron Street. Police said Smith's body was found by officers on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest.The incident was apparently a drive-by shooting.Approximately 75 family members and friends attended the vigil and released balloons in memory of Smith. At the vigil, Smith's mother pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.Smith was a graduate of Whitney Young High School.There have been no arrests in the case. Police said a black SUV was seen driving away from the scene.