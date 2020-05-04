Virtual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk Presented by First Midwest Bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Leukemia Research Foundation today announces the VIRTUAL ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run & 3K Walk presented by First Midwest Bank, will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 through Sunday, June 21, 2020 (Father's Day). Participants can run a 5K or walk a 3K, or any combination, anytime during the 4-day window and anywhere they choose. Be sure to tag @gibbons5k in your photos and don't forget to use the hashtag #TogetherItIsPossible.
This year's virtual event offers the unique opportunity to participate even if you are not in Chicagoland area or available on a Thursday night in June! It is a great way to maintain social distancing while having fun, staying healthy and fighting to find a cure for blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and MDS! Walk with your family, run by yourself, bring your dog, or your jog stroller. You can even do it in your yard or house! It's up to you! Just do it!
The registration fee is $26 per person and a family of up to six people can register for $50. The registration fee includes a T-shirt goodie bag. Participants must register no later than Tuesday, June 2 for guaranteed delivery of their T-shirts, medal and bib before June 18. All runners and walkers who register by June 18 will receive a Virtual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk T-shirt. Any person or team currently registered for the event which was to be held live in Grant Park on June 18, is automatically moved to virtual participation.
More details including online registration, how to share your run or walk with others virtually and how to download a Finisher's Certificate afterward are available at https://allbloodcancers.org/gibbons5k/
It is estimated that more than 30,000 people in the Chicago area are living with a blood cancer diagnosis and proceeds raised by the ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run & 3K Walk will help fund worldwide medical research and provide local educational and financial assistance programs.
For the last 25 years, the ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk has proven itself as a landmark event in the Chicagoland area and is a major fundraiser for the Leukemia Research Foundation. Join us virtually to run, walk and raise funds in search of a cure for all blood cancers.
About The Leukemia Research Foundation
The Leukemia Research Foundation, a CharityNavigator.org 4-Star Charity headquartered in Northfield, Ill., is committed to funding research and providing support to people affected by blood cancers. The Leukemia Research Foundation is dedicated to conquering all blood cancers by funding research into their causes and cures, and enriching the quality of life of those touched by these diseases. Since 1946, thousands of volunteers and 21 current volunteer chapters have helped the Foundation raise more than $80 million to help fund research specifically targeting aspiring, eager, and innovative scientists and physicians around the world, provide patient financial assistance, and offer educational and emotional support for patients and their families.
Leukemia Research Foundation information is available at www.allbloodcancers.org, or by calling 847.424.0600.
Virtual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk Presented by First Midwest Bank
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News