WINGS hosts 16th annual fundraiser for families touched by domestic violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 400 people came together Sunday for holiday-themed fun for families touched by domestic violence.
The nonprofit WINGS held its 16th annual "Sweet Home Chicago" fundraiser on Sunday. The organization provides a pathway to independence for people whose lives have been disrupted by domestic violence.
WINGS has raised more than $9 million in the last 15 years.
This year's earnings will underwrite operating costs for the nonprofit's two safe houses. Both provide shelter to families experiencing domestic violence.
