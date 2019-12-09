WINGS hosts 16th annual fundraiser for families touched by domestic violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 400 people came together Sunday for holiday-themed fun for families touched by domestic violence.The nonprofit WINGS held its 16th annual "Sweet Home Chicago" fundraiser on Sunday. The organization provides a pathway to independence for people whose lives have been disrupted by domestic violence.WINGS has raised more than $9 million in the last 15 years.This year's earnings will underwrite operating costs for the nonprofit's two safe houses. Both provide shelter to families experiencing domestic violence.