Women's Small Business Expo offers opportunity to local business owners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an opportunity for women to learn how to become entrepreneurs and learn how to grow their businesses taking lace in Chicago this weekend.

Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and the Operations Manager of Bee Love, Neila Adams joined ABC7 to share information about The Women's Small Business Expo.

Event Information: Women's Small Business Expo
Date: Saturday, Nov 16, 2019
Hours: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Address: UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

Admission: Free

For more details, visit chicagocitytreasurer.com.

To learn more about Bee Love, visit beelovebuzz.com.
