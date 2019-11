Women's Small Business Expo offers opportunity to local business owners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an opportunity for women to learn how to become entrepreneurs and learn how to grow their businesses taking lace in Chicago this weekend.Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and the Operations Manager of Bee Love, Neila Adams joined ABC7 to share information about The Women's Small Business Expo.Saturday, Nov 16, 20199 a.m. - 3 p.m.UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, ChicagoFreeFor more details, visit chicagocitytreasurer.com To learn more about Bee Love, visit beelovebuzz.com