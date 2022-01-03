Politics

Longtime Congressman Bobby Rush will not seek reelection, sources say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush will not seek reelection in 2022, sources said Monday evening.

Rush, a Democrat who represents Illinois' 1st congressional district, will reportedly make a formal announcement Tuesday morning at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, which famously hosted Emmett Till's funeral in 1955. Rush introduced the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act HR 55, which was passed by the House of Representatives in December.

Rush first took office in 1993. His district represents large portions of Chicago's South Side, as well as some south and southwest suburbs.

He was a founding member of the Illinois Black Panthers, and a prominent civil rights activist.

He serves on the Committee on Energy and Commerce, is chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy, and also on the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. He also serves on the House Agriculture Committee.

He is expected to serve out the rest of his term in 2022 until a new representative is sworn in in 2023.
