Sports

UFC star Conor McGregor announces his retirement from fighting

Mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor announced on Twitter Saturday that he is retiring from fighting.

McGregor has unexpectedly announced his retirement before, including back in 2019, but has continued to appear in the UFC Octagon.


The outspoken 31-year-old Irishman is coming off a 40-second knockout of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone this past January.

This story will updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmmaufcu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Peaceful protesters fill Chicago streets to call for end to police brutality
Chicago roads closed, bridges raised for 2nd weekend of protests
Man charged with murder, carjacking in police chase that led to fatal Lakeview crash
Chicago houses of worship cleared to open doors to 50 people or less
Second City CEO steps down amid claims of racism at theater
Chicago businesses uplift one another in aftermath of looting
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm Sunday
Show More
Legendary TSU debate coach Dr. Freeman dies at age 100
Couple feels it's their duty to bring young son to Union Park demonstration
2 CPD officers relieved of powers after Brickyard Mall incident
BBQ restaurant owner's shooting raises questions on police tactics
Chicago, some suburbs under curfews after looting, unrest
More TOP STORIES News