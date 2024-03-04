Early voting for Illinois Primary Election expands in Chicago, suburbs

Early voting locations for the Illinois Primary Election expand in Chicago as well as Cook and DuPage counties.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting expands Monday in Chicago and the suburbs.

In Chicago, early voting expands to all 50 wards. Election sites in Cook County and all other counties will open this Monday for the March 19 Primary Election:

At the Supersite at Clark and Lake, the Chicago Board of Elections is holding a news conference Monday morning where we will get an update on the upcoming election.

The county early voting site is located at 69 West Washington.

Early voting also kicks off in DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Voters are weighing in on presidential and congressional races, they will also decide their party's nominees for state legislative seats and more.

Over in DuPage County, election officials have expanded the number of early voting sites to accommodate the demand.

Early voting begins Monday morning here at the Super Site at 9 a.m.

What's on the ballot?

Voters will nominate a candidate for either the Republican or Democratic party for:

- U.S. president

- U.S. representative

- Illinois state senator

- Illinois state representative

- Illinois supreme court judge

- Illinois appellate court judge

- Circuit court judge

- Subcircuit judge

- Cook County state's attorney

- Cook County commissioner

- Cook County clerk of the circuit court

- Water Reclamation District commissioner

- Board of Review commissioner

Voters will elect:

- Ward committeeperson

- Delegates and alternate delegates to National Nominating Convention

