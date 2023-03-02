Pay raise announced for Cook Co. election judges, polling place technicians ahead of April election

Officials said they are still in need of 7,000 more workers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Clerk announced a pay raise for all election judges and polling place technicians for the upcoming April 4th Consolidated Election.

Judges will receive $250 and technicians will make $385 - a $50 and $20 increase, respectively.

"Our Election Judges are a precious resource, and they deserve this pay raise," Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said in a press release. "Over these last few years, with new equipment, ever-changing safety measures, and updated elections procedures - it takes skill and passion to keep up with it all in order to volunteer on Election Day."

Officials said they are still in need of 7,000 more workers. If you're interested, you can apply online at www.cookcountyclerk.com/work.