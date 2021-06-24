strike

Over 1,200 Cook County nurses plan strike, saying CCH short hundreds in staff

Some Stroger, Provident appointments rescheduled
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some nurses for Cook County are going on strike Thursday morning.

Nurses at Stroger Hospital plan to hit the picket lines at 8 a.m.

They say the hospital is short-staffed, and that's why they're striking.

More than 1,200 Cook County Health nurses are planning to walk off the job for a one-day strike.

They say the hospital system is short hundreds of nurses.

RELATED: 153 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired, Houston hospital says

In a statement from the nurses' union they say:

"We have far too few nurses working in our hospitals and clinics and we have witnessed a reduction of services over the last 10 years that have left many patients with few - if any - options...Cook County must address our staffing crisis now."

Cook County Health, which runs Stroger and Provident Hospitals, is postponing some elective surgeries and rescheduling appointments. It's also augmenting nursing staff in priority areas like the ER in anticipation of the strike.

Cook County Health released its own statement without addressing the nurses' staffing sticking point, saying:

"Cook County Health remains dedicated to providing safe, life-saving care during this job action and beyond to meet the needs of our patients."

Meanwhile, on Friday, about 2,500 other Cook County workers are planning their own strike, with no end date announced.
