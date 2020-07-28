Renovation transforms old Cook County Hospital into dual Hyatt hotel, office complex on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After three years of renovation, the old Cook County Hospital on Chicago's West Side reopens Tuesday as a new dual hotel and business space.The legendary hospital sat vacant for nearly two decades before being transformed into two Hyatt hotels, a medical office space and retail shops.The new Hyatt Place Chicago Medical/University District offers 103 spacious guest rooms with modern amenities, along with an extended-stay Hyatt House Chicago Medical/University District, which offers 107 stylish apartment-style Kitchen Suites that include touches of home, such as fully-fitted kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms.The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Chicago Medical/University District is located at 1835 W. Harrison Street.The facility also features a meeting space, open concept public spaces, a 24-hour fitness center, Dr. Murphy's Food Hall, medical offices with Cook County Health, a daycare with Bright Horizons, and a museum paying tribute to the hospital's legacy.The renovation project is part of a $1 billion multiphase plan spearheaded by Murphy Development Group, Walsh Investors, and MB Real Estate.