SEIU

2,500 Cook County employees go on strike to demand better pay, benefits

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2,500 Cook County employees go on strike, demand better pay, benefits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Around 2,500 Cook County employees plan to strike Friday morning.

Another labor strike will take place after nurses went on a strike Thursday. Custodians, technicians and administrative staff are walking out over what they said are inadequate wages and burdensome health premiums.


The Service Employees International Union employees work in offices work in offices under the Cook County president, in the county clerk's office, in civilian positions in the sheriff's office and Cook County Health.

More than 1,400 of the workers are part of Cook County Health, working at Stroger and Provident hospitals, clinics and mental health services at Cermak.

In a statement, SEIU Local 73 said:
"Tonk Preckwinkle is offering no solutions to better staff our hospitals and clinics, support long-term workers across the Clerk's officer, the Sheriff's office or her own officer. She is not even offering pandemic pay even though the federal government is paying for it."

"My slogan today is, "We are one. We laugh together, we cry together, we fight together. We are one. Together, we will win this battle. We need a fair contract for all of us, we love together," said Adrian Hinton, SEIU steward.

More than 1,200 Cook County nurses went on strike for one day only, picketing outside of Stroger Hospital. However, the SEIU strike today could go on longer.


Cook County has not commented regarding the new strike or issues.

Statement from SEIU regarding the strike:

"At 6:00 am, Cook County workers went on strike. The union has decided due to severe thunderstorms to delay picketing until 11am.

County President Toni Preckwinkle and her team strung SEIU 73 frontline essential workers along yesterday for around ten hours with no serious intention to settle the contract. They made no proposal to the union on economics.

'She has turned her back on essential workers who risked their lives and their families lives during the pandemic,' said Dian Palmer, President of Local 73. 'It appears that she is punishing Local 73 members for standing up for themselves, their families, and their community.'

'Toni Preckwinkle could come to the negotiations and settle the contract. She could show her respect for thousands of frontline workers who were the heroes of the County before and during the pandemic. Toni could come to the table with meaningful wage increases, proposals that respect equal pay for equal work, and agree to affordable health insurance. Instead Toni Preckwinkle is offering no solutions to better staff our hospitals and clinics, support long term workers across the Clerk's Office, the Sheriff's Office or her own office,' said Palmer."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycook countychicagonear west sideseiustrikecook county sheriffhospitalsnurses
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEIU
Nursing home workers reach tentative deal to end 12 day strike
Nursing home workers enter 2nd week of strike for better wages, hazard pay, PPE
Nursing home workers begin strike for better wages, hazard pay, PPE
Nearly 700 nursing home workers ready to strike in fight for better pay, PPE
TOP STORIES
3 Chicagoans missing in Florida condo collapse
Person in custody in fatal Loop stabbing, 2 other attacks: CPD
Expressways flooded following overnight showers, thunderstorms
Derek Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in George Floyd's murder
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
Expert weighs in on possible cause of Florida building collapse
Biden names special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ+ rights
Show More
Lawndale legal org. aims to keep youth out of criminal justice system
Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
Fairy Houses celebrate 20 years of Chicago Park District Natural Areas
Michael Saunders of 'Englewood 4' shot, killed in Calumet Park
Chicago Weather: Storms, mainly in the morning, Friday
More TOP STORIES News