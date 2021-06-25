2,500 Cook County employees go on strike to demand better pay, benefits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Around 2,500 Cook County employees plan to strike Friday morning.Another labor strike will take place after nurses went on a strike Thursday. Custodians, technicians and administrative staff are walking out over what they said are inadequate wages and burdensome health premiums.The Service Employees International Union employees work in offices work in offices under the Cook County president, in the county clerk's office, in civilian positions in the sheriff's office and Cook County Health.More than 1,400 of the workers are part of Cook County Health, working at Stroger and Provident hospitals, clinics and mental health services at Cermak.In a statement, SEIU Local 73 said:"Tonk Preckwinkle is offering no solutions to better staff our hospitals and clinics, support long-term workers across the Clerk's officer, the Sheriff's office or her own officer. She is not even offering pandemic pay even though the federal government is paying for it.""My slogan today is, "We are one. We laugh together, we cry together, we fight together. We are one. Together, we will win this battle. We need a fair contract for all of us, we love together," said Adrian Hinton, SEIU steward.More than 1,200 Cook County nurses went on strike for one day only, picketing outside of Stroger Hospital. However, the SEIU strike today could go on longer.Cook County has not commented regarding the new strike or issues.Statement from SEIU regarding the strike:"At 6:00 am, Cook County workers went on strike. The union has decided due to severe thunderstorms to delay picketing until 11am.County President Toni Preckwinkle and her team strung SEIU 73 frontline essential workers along yesterday for around ten hours with no serious intention to settle the contract. They made no proposal to the union on economics.'She has turned her back on essential workers who risked their lives and their families lives during the pandemic,' said Dian Palmer, President of Local 73. 'It appears that she is punishing Local 73 members for standing up for themselves, their families, and their community.''Toni Preckwinkle could come to the negotiations and settle the contract. She could show her respect for thousands of frontline workers who were the heroes of the County before and during the pandemic. Toni could come to the table with meaningful wage increases, proposals that respect equal pay for equal work, and agree to affordable health insurance. Instead Toni Preckwinkle is offering no solutions to better staff our hospitals and clinics, support long term workers across the Clerk's Office, the Sheriff's Office or her own office,' said Palmer."