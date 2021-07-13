Business

SEIU Local 73 reaches agreement with Cook County to end 18-day strike

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Striking Cook County workers return to work as SEIU says it has agreement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A strike by thousands of Cook County employees is over as the SEIU Local 73 said it has reached a tentative agreement to return to work Tuesday morning.

Tuesday would have been the 19th day of a strike for about 2,500 Cook County employees. The group is made up of mostly administrative staff and custodians as well as lab technicians and social workers

A four-year tentative contract includes an 8.5% percent pay increase over that time, but workers will pay more for health care premiums. Their previous contract expired in December.

The union said the 18-day strike is the longest in its history.
