Former Cook County sheriff's officer from Burr Ridge charged with international drug trafficking

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A former officer for the Cook County Sheriff's Department has been charged with drug trafficking, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday.

The Attorney General's Office said 46-year-old Juan Carmona of Burr Ridge is charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy, criminal drug conspiracy, controlled substance trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. The case is being heard in Will County Circuit Court.


According to the indictment, Carmona's alleged involvement in the cocaine trafficking ring between Mexico and Illinois was initially discovered in 2019 by Homeland Security investigators. In July of that year, HSI agents found more than 16 kilograms of cocaine in Illinois residences owned by Carmona, the indictment said, and he allegedly told agents the drugs were from Mexico and admitted to his role in the trafficking operation.

If convicted, Carmona could face up to 30 to 120 years in prison. His bond was set at $1 million and he is due back in court on Dec. 10.
