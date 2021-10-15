COVID-19 vaccine

Cook County Sheriff's Office postpones COVID vaccine mandate deadline

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart has sent officers to Chicago to help fight crime in some of the most vulnerable neighborhoods.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County deputies will have more time to comply with the COVID vaccine mandate that was set to take effect Friday.

The sheriff's office has decided to postpone the mandate deadline to give staff more time to get their shots, officials announced Friday morning.

RELATED: Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tests positive for the coronavirus, recovering at home

"The Sheriff's Office has seen a noticeable increase and positive response from staff reporting vaccination. Additionally, during discussions about the mandate, unions have requested more time to see voluntary compliance among staff," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The enforcement date has now been pushed back to Oct. 17.

"The Sheriff's Office staff has worked hard to manage COVID and we will monitor our COVID situation in the Office very closely as those negotiations continue," the statement said.

This comes as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot holds her ground, requiring all city employees to report their vaccination status as of Friday, despite pushback from the Chicago Police Union.

RELATED: Chicago city worker vaccine mandate takes effect as Lightfoot files complaint against FOP president

Thursday, the mayor filed a complaint against the Fraternal Order of Police and its president for engaging in, supporting, and encouraging a work stoppage or strike, which they deny. The union also continues to threaten legal action against the mandate.
