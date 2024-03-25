Democratic Cook County State's Attorney race remains tight as vote tallying continues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The race for Cook County's State's Attorney remains too close to call.

A little more than 2,000 votes separate Eileen O'Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III in the Democratic race and mail-in ballots are still being tallied.

The latest numbers show Eileen O'Neil Burke leading by 2,015 votes:

-Eileen O'Neil Burke: 259,445

-Clayton Harris III: 257,430

Chicago Board of Elections workers are processing and tabulating another 2,500 vote-by-mail ballots that were postmarked by Election Day but that just arrived in the mail over the past three days.

There was quite a stir over the weekend when the spokesman for the board made the surprising announcement that he mistakenly forgot to include in the ballot numbers he reported an additional 9,100 votes that had been received by last Monday, but had been left out of the total.

"These ballots were always under lock and key," Chicago Board of Elections spokesman Max Bever said. "This was an issue of reporting those numbers not of anything that was new, or found or came in late at any of this period. Ultimately, it was just a number of something I did not add to my report for media and for the public. And that is very embarrassing for me."

In a statement to ABC7, the O'Neill Burke campaign said, "we have a vigilant team of volunteers, lawyers, and retired judges who are watching the vote count process at the Board of Elections very closely."

Harris' campaign said in a statement, "as the votes are processed and the margin in this race continues to shrink, we are watching closely and evaluating our options. We will determine our next steps when appropriate."

The president of the Better Government Association praising the two campaigns for not fanning the flames of concern about any irregularities with vote by mail.

"What's interesting in this particular case, is that both campaigns are trying to calm everybody down," BGA president David Greising said. "They're saying we're staffing the election. We're watching the votes being counted. We have no reason to be concerned right now. And be patient everybody. And that's actually a good mark of leadership."

The Cook County Clerk's office said that Monday they will be counting approximately 2,800 mail in ballots from suburban Cook County. Again, these are ballots postmarked by Election Day, but that have arrived in the mail since Friday.

But then there are also provisional ballots, from those folks who went to the wrong precinct and voted. In total just under 2,200 from the city and county. So the wait for a winner continues. And then of course, there's the possibility either side could ask for a recount.

Bever's full Saturday statement:

"I traded speed for accuracy in reporting out numbers this week as quickly as I could. I truly regret this error on my part and for the confusion that it has caused the voters of Chicago. I will share updated numbers only when they are accurate and verified."

"I made an error in reporting the number of Vote By Mail ballots received back on Monday, March 18 before Election Day that should have been included in the 'received by Election Day' numbers.



Previously, I reported that 66,399 Vote By Mail ballots were received back and scanned for signature verification by the end of Monday, March 18. I initially reported that 7,009 VBM ballots received back via USPS on Election Day, 3/19/24. This number was incorrect - I only reported on the Vote By Mail ballots received back on Election Day only.

Approximately 9,143 Vote By Mail additional ballots received back on Monday should have been included in this 'received by Election Day' number that would be processed and counted after Election Day, March 19.



These Vote By Mail ballots received back Monday, March 18, through Tuesday, March 19, were secured in a receiving cage at 69 W. Washington until they could be run through the Agilis scanning machine for purposes including verifying that those voters had not cast ballots during Early Voting or on Election Day, and to prepare signature specimens for verification. These ballots were inspected, processed and counted by election judges on Friday, March 22, through Saturday, March 23, and are already reflected in the unofficial results at ChicagoElections.Gov."