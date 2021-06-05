summer

Summer trips can include visiting western Cook County

Visit Oak Park suggests Frank Lloyd Wright House or Brookfield Zoo
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Summer fun in western Cook County

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Planning a summer trip doesn't mean you need to leave Illinois. There are plenty of places to visit and events to check out right in your own backyard.

Visit Oak Park is the convention and visitors bureau for Western Cook County, representing Oak Park and 19 communities.

There are several walking tours being offered throughout the summer, in addition to other special events.

In Riverside, the Riverside Arts Spectacle is on June 12 and 13. The Riverside Olmsted Society Historic Homes Walking Tour is June 27.

In Oak Park, the Ridgeland Ramble Walking Tour of Oak Park is June 12. There's a Black History Bike Tour in Oak Park on Juneteenth, June 19.

The Forest Park Historical Society offers cemetery walking tours.

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report

You can also visit the Frank Lloyd Wright house in Oak Park, or check out Brookfield Zoo.

You can learn about the many special events in western Cook County here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoak parkcook countysummer_funfrank lloyd wrightbrookfield zoosummerdestination summer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUMMER
Luxurious yachting adventure awaits along the Jersey Shore
Radar in Northwest Indiana detects roost rings from birds
Black People Will Swim breaks stereotypes one pool at a time
CPS teacher creates bookmobile to encourage summer learning
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News