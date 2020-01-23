Cook County to launch program giving tax break to families of fallen service members, first responders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A program launching this week in Cook County aims to give families of fallen heroes a break when it comes to their property taxes.
The Cook County Surviving Spouse Tax Abatement gives families of fallen police, military and rescue workers the chance to cut as much as 30% off their taxes.
The new ordinance only applies to spouses of people who have died on duty since 2012.
The Cook County Board passed the ordinance last September.
Anyone interested in the program can access the application form on the Cook County Board of Review website by clicking here.
