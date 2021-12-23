Health & Fitness

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to announce COVID restrictions

Announcement comes after Chicago declared requirement for a vaccine or negative test for restaurants, gyms
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
City sees little pushback to new indoor vaccine requirement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will announce Thursday new COVID restrictions.

The new mitigations for suburban Cook County come as COVID cases surge across the state.

It is not clear what the new measures will include, but it comes two days after Chicago announced a requirement for proof of vaccination for bars, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues that serve food and drink. Houses of worship and grocery stores are not included in the Chicago proof of vaccination requirement.

SEE ALSO: Early indicators suggest omicron symptoms are mild, flu-like; more data needed to be sure

The new Chicago COVID mitigations will go into effect on January 3.

The announcement comes as Illinois has seen a sharp increase in COVID cases, with 16,581 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Preckwinkle will be joined by Cook County health leaders for a virtual news conference at 11 a.m. to announce the new mitigations.
