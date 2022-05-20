Personal Finance

World politicians to visit Chicago for property tax summit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Politicians from more than a dozen countries will be visiting Chicago next week to see how Cook County manages its property taxes.

Visitors from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay will be in town for a two-day property tax and innovation summit.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas visited Dominican Republic last year and gave a presentation on the county's tax system and the success of her phone bank in partnership with ABC 7.

She said attendees were impressed and "wanted to see her advanced financial system for themselves."

They will dive into the mechanics of Cook County property taxes, attend seminars on property valuation, tax levying and transparency.

The conference starts Tuesday, May 24. The summit is a joint effort by Pappas and the Organization of American States.
