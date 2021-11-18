Personal Finance

Cook County treasurer opens office at St. Sabina

By
Cook County treasurer opens office at St. Sabina

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas has opened a satellite office at Saint Sabina Church.

The treasurer is partnering with pastor Michael Pfleger to help homeowners find property tax refunds and missing exemptions. Millions of dollars are available.

"This is a great partnership with Saint Sabina and Father Pfleger, who is committed to improving the well-being of the community," Pappas said. "This satellite office will play a key role in the expanded outreach efforts of my office into majority-Black communities and their places of worship. An outsized share of homes on the Tax Sale list are in these communities and I'm committed to doing my part to shrink the list and help homeowners create generational wealth."

"Maria Pappas and the Cook County Treasurer's Office are literally refunding millions of dollars to people in the community," Pfleger said.

"Every church and every citizen need to take advantage of this blessing. Don't miss out." The office, at 7811 S. Racine Ave., Chicago, is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Homeowners seeking more information should call the office at (773) 783-6728 or email blackhousesmatter@cookcountytreasurer.com.
