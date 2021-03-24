Cook County Health to release 16K first-dose vaccine appointments

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health said it will release approximately 16,000 Pfizer first-dose appointments on Wednesday at 12 p.m.The appointments will be made available for individuals eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ in the following locations:-Triton College-South Suburban College-North Riverside Health Center-Des Plaines-Forest Park*All vaccinations are by appointment only.The Forest Park facility, originally scheduled to open on Friday, will now open a day earlier on Thursday, March 25.