Health & Fitness

Cook County Health to release 16K first-dose vaccine appointments

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health said it will release approximately 16,000 Pfizer first-dose appointments on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.


The appointments will be made available for individuals eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ in the following locations:
-Triton College
-South Suburban College
-North Riverside Health Center
-Des Plaines

-Forest Park*
All vaccinations are by appointment only.

The Forest Park facility, originally scheduled to open on Friday, will now open a day earlier on Thursday, March 25.

RELATED | New Cook County vaccine site set to open in Forest Park

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessforest parknorth riversidedes plainesriver grovesouth hollandcook countycoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscook countycovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago cuts off vaccine supply to CPS provider
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Chicago COVID cases increasing among young people, top doc warns
Chicago zip code hit hardest by COVID sees no deaths in last 2 weeks
Show More
'Violence interrupters' fight increased crime in Bronzeville
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Mich. added to orange tier
Chicago girl, 11, dies 3 weeks after gas station shooting
Indiana governor lifting statewide mask mandate in 2 weeks
85% of COVID long-haulers may experience neurological symptoms, NU study finds
More TOP STORIES News