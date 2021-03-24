Cook County Health to release 16K first-dose vaccine appointments

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health said it will release approximately 16,000 Pfizer first-dose appointments on Wednesday at 12 p.m.
Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The appointments will be made available for individuals eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ in the following locations:
-Triton College
-South Suburban College
-North Riverside Health Center
-Des Plaines
-Forest Park*
All vaccinations are by appointment only.
The Forest Park facility, originally scheduled to open on Friday, will now open a day earlier on Thursday, March 25.
