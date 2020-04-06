On-duty CPD officer struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop in Lawndale on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An on-duty Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Monday in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.According to police, around 2:40 a.m. officers in a marked squad car were conducting a traffic stop on a 2015 Buick Lacrosse in the 1100-block of S. Troy Avenue.When officers approached the vehicle, they observed two men with open alcohol, police said.One officer opened the driver side door when the driver put the vehicle in reverse striking him and fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.The officer was transported to a local hospital with injuries to both legs, police said. He is in good condition.The Buick was later discovered unoccupied by responding officers in the 1100-block of S. Whipple Street, police said.No other injuries were reported.No one is in custody.