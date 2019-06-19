COPA clears officers in 2016 Mt. Greenwood fatal police shooting that sparked protests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has cleared two Chicago police officers in a deadly shooting that sparked protests in 2016.

COPA found Officer Joseph Treacy and Sergeant Thomas Derouin acted within department policy.

RELATED: Protesters clash in Mt. Greenwood over police involved shooting

They were off-duty when Joshua Beal was shot and killed for allegedly firing at officers during a road rage incident in Mount Greenwood.

According to police, the shooting occurred after a vehicle leaving funeral services at a nearby cemetery stopped in traffic in front of a Chicago fire house. An off-duty firefighter told the driver that they were illegally blocking the fire lane. The occupants exited the vehicle and a verbal/physical altercation ensured, police said. An off-duty Chicago police officer was inside a nearby business and assisted the firefighter.

RELATED: Mt. Greenwood police shooting victim's brother released on bond

A Chicago police sergeant driving to work stopped when he observed a man with a firearm in his hands. After the man "failed to drop his weapon, shots were fired striking the individual multiple times," police said.

The shooter was the police sergeant.

RELATED: Vigil aims to repair tensions in Mount Greenwood after police shooting

Cell phone video previously released did show Beal with a gun. Beal was a father of two. His family is suing the officers involved.

RELATED: Community leaders, activists meet after Mount Greenwood police shooting spur tensions
