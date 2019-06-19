COPA clears officers in 2016 Mt. Greenwood fatal police shooting that sparked protests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has cleared two Chicago police officers in a deadly shooting that sparked protests in 2016.
COPA found Officer Joseph Treacy and Sergeant Thomas Derouin acted within department policy.
They were off-duty when Joshua Beal was shot and killed for allegedly firing at officers during a road rage incident in Mount Greenwood.
According to police, the shooting occurred after a vehicle leaving funeral services at a nearby cemetery stopped in traffic in front of a Chicago fire house. An off-duty firefighter told the driver that they were illegally blocking the fire lane. The occupants exited the vehicle and a verbal/physical altercation ensured, police said. An off-duty Chicago police officer was inside a nearby business and assisted the firefighter.
A Chicago police sergeant driving to work stopped when he observed a man with a firearm in his hands. After the man "failed to drop his weapon, shots were fired striking the individual multiple times," police said.
The shooter was the police sergeant.
Cell phone video previously released did show Beal with a gun. Beal was a father of two. His family is suing the officers involved.
