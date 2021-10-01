recall

Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to presence of benzene

Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to carcinogen

Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of the carcinogen benzene.

They include certain lots of SPF 50 pure and simple, travel-size sport spray and sport mineral.

The FDA said the products were manufactured between January and June of this year.

Information of the specific items in the recall are online at sunscreenrecall2021.com.
