coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Doctor beats COVID-19, returns to fight virus at Community First Medical Center

By

A Chicago cardiologist who became infected with COVID-19 beat the virus and has bounced back to fight it on the front lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago cardiologist who became infected with COVID-19 beat the virus and has bounced back to fight it on the front lines.

"My job is tiring so I don't know if it is because of the the virus itself or my job," explained Dr. Khachig Ishkhan, an interventional cardiologist at Community First Medical Center. "Actually we are overwhelmed with patients, so yeah, I'm tired."

The COVID-19 patients keep coming at Community First Medical Center on Chicago's Northwest Side, where the patient profile is 60% Medicare and 20% Medicaid and resources, including personal protective equipment, is limited. About a month ago a particularly ill man presented with COVID-19 symptoms.

"The person was coughing and short of breath and he was very sick," Dr. Ishkhan said. "Me and multiple nurses and respiratory therapists and pulmonary therapists were exposed to that patient."

It was one of many such encounters and with little COVID-19 testing available, Dr. Ishkhan just kept going with his 12-hour days, staying on call every night of the week.

By the last week of March, he was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, mostly headache. He then got tested and found he now had the antibodies to the disease like 93 % of Chicago doctors, according to the Chicago Medical Society. His fears of getting the disease had come true.

"Especially for the asymptomatic ones," Dr. Ishkhan said. "We don't know are we in fact infected. Are we carriers, are we infectious? So yes, it's scary."

But that fear quickly gave way to new strength as the doctor on the front lines realized his relative immunity has positioned him to lead in this unprecedented emergency.

"You know, as a doctor or a nurse we always have to take care of the patient first," Dr. Ishkhan said. "Without thinking about anything else, that is our duty. That is the oath that we took."

The community of Chopin Park and the Northwest Side has long supported Community First Medical Center and the doctor said he's ready to donate his blood for convalescent plasma therapy to help others battling COVID-19.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Chicago Medical Society's initiative calling on the public who have been infected with the COVID-19 virus but are cured to give blood. Chicago Medical Society is asking it's members who have been infected but cured to help on the front lines in a different way by giving blood with potentially life saving antibodies .

If you, or someone you know, has recovered from coronavirus, your blood can likely help someone who is currently infected with COVID-19.

The Chicago Medical Society is seeking blood donations from individuals who have recovered at a blood bank in your area.

Please contact us:
Covid19chi.org
(877) CMS-DOCS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoportage parkcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagodoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Lightfoot takes action after botched smokestack demolition
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
Chicago area police host parades for kids during lockdown
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Chicago small business owners question who got PPP loans as funds run out
Seniors, kids stay connected by reading together virtually
2nd teen charged in death of Marine veteran pushed onto CTA tracks
More TOP STORIES News