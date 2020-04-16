coronavirus illinois

Can virtual connections drive business? COVID-19 closures force Chicago-area companies to rethink old ways

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With businesses forced to temporarily close their doors during Illinois' "stay-at-home' order, many small businesses are going virtual.

Natasha Buffalo prepares virtual workouts and private meal preparation for her clients of Body By Ivory in Homewood.

"This virtual thing is going to be something really different," said Ivory Lofton of Body By Ivory.

Lofton has had the health and fitness center for 29 years. He said with clients staying home, a virtual connection is critical to keep them healthy.

"What we have here is totally different than what they have at home, but it's keeping them active which is important at this time," Lofton said.

Companies that had relied on face-to-face contact are finding the virtual connection is just as important for customers, and for keeping business going.

"It's been amazing. I have to make up for all this lost income and it's been a great experience," said Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw.

Lampley is a wine negociant in Chicago and her line of locally sourced wines are sold often through tastings. So now, they're doing taking those tastings online.

The wines are sent to customers, then at the designated time, they join the group online.

"When I see people set up, they have tables, they have fruits and nuts. They are making it a full-on experience," Lampley said.

Lampley's first two virtual wine tastings sold out. She expects to always offer a virtual option, as clients can join from anywhere from the comfort of their own homes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagohomewoodentrepreneurshipgymsmall businesscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagowinecoronavirus illinoiswine industrycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
Pritzker, Lightfoot tour McCormick Place as it sees 1st patients
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News