coronavirus test

Coronavirus test: Walgreens, Physicians Immediate Care open new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Chicago area

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More pharmacies and immediate care facilities are making COVID-19 testing available to the public.

At least 28 new drive-thru coronavirus testing locations opened in the Chicago area Wednesday.

Walgreens has opened two sites, one in Chicago's North Austin neighborhood and the other in Bolingbrook. The remainder are being run by Physicians Immediate Care.

They're all using a new test developed locally by Abbott Laboratories, which promises to deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

"It's a total game changer, how quick this test is taking," said Dr. Warren Wollin, of Physicians Immediate Care. "There is nothing out there that has this kind of turnaround time, so people don't have to wait 7, 8, 9 days waiting at home, getting anxious."

RELATED: Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

How the tests will be administered vary between locations.

Walgreens is asking those interested to go to their website and complete an online health assessment to determine if they meet CDC criteria to get the test. If approved, they will get an appointment to go to one of the designated sites.

Tests are self-administered with a pharmacist looking on, and patients do not have to leave their vehicles. They are also free for those who qualify.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

For Physicians Immediate Care sites, the procedure is slightly different. Time slots can be reserved online, but they're not required.

"Someone can come into any of our clinics. They don't have to call ahead for an appointment and they will come up to the door," Dr. Wollin said. "If a temperature is over 100 degrees or they answer yes to any symptoms, then they have to go back out to their car and get the rest of the examination done out there."

There are also a handful of immediate care clinics in the city that offer testing to those who don't have cars.

Walgreens' new testing site in North Austin is located at 1606 N. Mobile Avenue.

The Bolingbrook testing site is located at 695 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Both locations are by appointment only.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonorth austinbolingbrookcoronavirus testingabbott labswalgreenscoronavirus chicagocoronaviruspharmacistcoronavirus outbreakhealth carecoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Abbott 5 minute COVID-19 test to soon be offered at select Walgreens
CORONAVIRUS TEST
Chicago shelter gives homeless space to quarantine
Coronavirus antibody tests are coming, but experts question accuracy
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
COVID-19 testing site opens in Markham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Man charged in CTA bus attack on nurse
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
Show More
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 27,575 COVID-19 cases
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Naval Station Great Lakes plans for year of COVID-19 safety measures
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
More TOP STORIES News