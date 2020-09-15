coronavirus chicago

Wells Street Market to permanently close due to COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular food hall in the Loop is set to permanently shut down Friday, the latest business to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just two months ago, Wells Street Market was the first Chicago food hall to reopen after the lockdown.

Now, the company says it has made the difficult decision to close its doors.

"From all of us at the Wells Street Market, it has been an honor and a joy to serve Chicagoans every day. It's been a remarkable journey with all of our wonderful tenants including Firecakes, Fry the Coop, Fare and so many more over the past three years. We hope to one day bring back the excitement that was first created when we opened our doors."

This week the food hall is offering specials and freebies to thank their patrons.

On Friday, September 18, Fry the Coop will hand out free meals to all patrons from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

"It is still unclear what the future will hold for the Wells Street Market, but we hope for the possibility of reopening one day when life goes back to some sense of normalcy."

Wells Street Market is located on the corner of Wells Street and Wacker Drive.

For more information, visit www.wsmchicago.com .
