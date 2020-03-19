Member of the Chicago Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Police Department member has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Thursday."Once we were notified of the confirmed case, the Department began a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the facility where the employee was stationed," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.Guglielmi did not release where the employee was stationed.The CPD is now working with the Chicago Department of Public Health to identify all the individuals who were in contact with the member, including police officers and other department employees.The member is among the nearly 300 people in Illinois who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.The member is currently at home until they are medically cleared, Guglielmi said.