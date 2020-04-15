coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus Chicago: CTA bus driver, mechanic die from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two CTA employees died from the coronavirus, city officials said Monday.

Darrell Jones was a mechanic who worked at the 74th Street bus depot. Co-workers described the 52-year-old as friendly and easygoing.

Kim Henderson was a CTA bus driver who died over the weekend, days before her 42nd birthday. She is survived by a husband and young daughter.

"She was an amazing woman, outgoing, very warm," said her husband Larry. "A loving woman and mother. The amount of love and emotion that's pouring in, this woman, she touched so many lives."

The CTA is asking everyone to honor and remember the workers and their service to the city.

In the meantime, Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Monday about new measures the CTA is now taking to keep workers and riders safe. Rear door boarding began last week.

The mayor said she's "proud of the resilience" shown by bus drivers during the crisis.
