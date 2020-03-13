Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How to clean your phone to protect yourself from COVID-19

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO -- While the Centers for Disease Control says the main way for people to become infected through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is through person-to-person contact, there is uncertainty on how long the virus can live on a hard surface.

It may be for hours to days.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: Live updates about COVID-19 in California, around the world

That could make our cellphone is a source of transmission as we touch surfaces and then pick up our phones to send a text or check social media.

Frequently cleaning your device is a good way to protect yourself, besides washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

The best way to disinfect your phone is to clean it with a disinfecting wipe that has at least 70% alcohol. (See CDC recommendations for disinfecting hard surfaces)

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION: Here's how to properly wash your hands

"Things like Clorox wipes or Lysol wipes, those kinds of wipes that have a high disinfectant in them, they are going to break down the structure of the virus," said Claire Reilly, Senior Editor at CNET in San Francisco.

Reilly warns against spraying disinfectant spray directly on the cellphone. It is best to spray it on a cloth (paper towels are considered too abrasive) and then wipe the phone clean. Be careful not to get moisture into the headphone jack and other connectors.

Recently, Apple changed its recommendations to allow the use of disinfecting wipes on hard surfaces of iPhones and tablets.



Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoillnesscoronavirusandroidiphoneipadu.s. & worldabc7 originalsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News