coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 707, 25 additional deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 707 new coronavirus cases Tuesday with 25 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

There's now a total of 155,506 COVID-19 cases and 7,218 deaths statewide.

Within the last 24 hours, Illinois performed 28,446 tests, bringing the state's total to more than 2 million.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Sunday that the state's seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 7 -July 13 is 3.0%.

The confirmed deaths are:

- Cass County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 2 males 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Chicago added two more states to its mandatory travel quarantine order Tuesday, for a total of 17 states. Starting Friday, anyone who has traveled to Iowa or Oklahoma must self-quarantine for two weeks upon return. There are exceptions for essential work and medical travel.

RELATED: 2 states added to Chicago travel quarantine order

The other states included in the mandatory travel quarantine are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago area opioid overdose deaths spike due to COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago bishop contracts COVID-19 after family visit
Steppenwolf Theatre to lay off nearly 70 percent of its staff due to COVID-19
2 states added to Chicago travel quarantine order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 states added to Chicago travel quarantine order
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Chicago bishop contracts COVID-19 after family visit
President Trump compares Chicago to 'war zone' after violent weekend
Whiting beach to close indefinitely due to overcrowding
Shaquille O'Neal stops to help stranded driver: VIDEO
3 in custody after crash, armed robbery on Lake Shore Drive
Show More
Chicago bar shut down for violating social distancing rules
Epstein's ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty to recruiting girls
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Chicago area opioid overdose deaths spike due to COVID-19 pandemic
Community group to host youth panel on Chicago violence Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News